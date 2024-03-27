Marathon Petroleum Maintains Highest Honor In EPA's ENERGY STAR® Program

(MENAFN- 3BL)



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has recognized companies for outstanding contributions to energy efficiency and the transition to a clean energy economy.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is among a select group to receive the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, which the EPA presents at its discretion. It's the fifth consecutive year MPC has received this award, which reflects continuous improvement in organization-wide energy savings and environmental performance.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is praising Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC) contributions to building a clean energy economy as a winner of the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. This honor, MPC's fifth consecutive, puts the company in a select group because the EPA chooses recipients at its discretion.

“I congratulate this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change and contribute to a healthier environment for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

The Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award is the highest level of recognition in the EPA's ENERGY STAR program . Winning companies must go above and beyond the criteria for Partner of the Year recognition by showing continuous improvement over time in organization-wide energy savings and environmental performance, demonstrating best practices and actively promoting the ENERGY STAR program.

MPC's award recognizes its performance throughout 2023, which included these achievements:



Company-wide greenhouse gas intensity decreased for the ninth consecutive year.

The St. Paul Park, Minnesota, refinery completed a three-year project to reinforce insulation across the entire site, which is lowering energy consumption and anticipated to reduce carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by nearly 16,000 metric tons per year.

In MPC's midstream segment, MPLX, the Bluestone natural gas plant in Pennsylvania reduced its energy intensity by approximately 10% within just one year of establishing a baseline as part of the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry. Five refineries (Anacortes, Washington; Canton, Ohio; Garyville, Louisiana; Robinson, Illinois; St. Paul Park, Minnesota) received 2023 ENERGY STAR certifications , meaning their energy efficiency performance was in the top 25% of peer facilities across the country. Since the certification program began, MPC has earned more certifications than all other refining companies combined.

MPC earned the company's first Sustained Excellence Award in 2020 after receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in 2018 and 2019. For a complete list of 2024 ENERGY STAR award winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar/awardwinners .