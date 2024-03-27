Jaghoub Elected Member Of IPU Middle East Affairs Committee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.27 (Petra) - The Governing Council of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) elected Dr. Mahasen Jaghoub, Chairman of Jordanian Senate's Education Committee as a member of the Union's Middle East Affairs Committee.Jaghoub is currently participating in a Senate delegation, headed by Chairman of the Administrative Committee, Dr. Khaled Bakkar, in the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held in the Swiss city of Geneva.According to a Senate statement on Wednesday, Jaghoub election came as a result of Jordan's reputation, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership globally, and Jordan's role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East region.Jaghoub reviewed Jordanian efforts to empower women, enhance their role, guarantee their rights, and eliminate all forms of related discrimination, in a session of "Women Parliamentarians' Forum," held on the sidelines of the IPU's meetings, the statement said.Jaghoub also touched on the Royal support for Jordanian women due to the importance of their role in developing the Kingdom and achieving sustainable development.Additionally, she stressed the Jordanian government's commitment to achieving gender equality and empowering women in all fields.