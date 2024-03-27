Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan To Establish Relations In Insurance Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Mutual relations in the field of insurance will be establishedbetween Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the first time, Azernews reports, citing the Executive Director ofthe Azerbaijan Insurers' Association (ASA), Elmar Mirsalayev, as hesaid at the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary andPlenipotentiary, Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

At the meeting, mutual relations between the states ofAzerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various fields were touchedupon.

E. Mirsalayev informed the ambassador about the work done in thefield of insurance, the achievements, and the internationalrelations of the sector. The executive director also spoke aboutthe Turkish World Insurance Union, which was established by theinitiative of ASA and the membership of the insurance associationsof 5 Turkish republics and which will soon come under the auspicesof the Organisation of Turkic States.

Touching on the importance of insurance services, G. Elyasovhighly appreciated the work done in this direction, including theactivities of the Turkish World Insurance Association.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached on establishingrelations between ASA and the insurance sector of Turkmenistan.