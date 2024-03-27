Paris Takes Another Wrong Step Against Official Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

The officials of France think that they are fishing in troubledwaters, but actually, they are playing with fire. It is crystalclear that Paris aims to replete the gaps that emerged followingthe terrible and humiliating defeat in Africa, with the SouthCaucasus.

Thus, French President Macron did not sign the decision adoptedby the French Parliament to recognise the so-called "artsakhrepublic" and even in a conversation with an Armenian woman, heunderscored that France could not do anything because Garabagh isAzerbaijani territory. Even the Foreign Ministry of Francedenounced the decision of the French Parliament. However, after thewar in Ukraine, all French politicians changed their attitudetowards the issue. Suddenly, all of them started to speak about therights of Armenians. France started arming Armenia.

The last ridiculous deed came from the French Ambassador toArmenia, Olivier Decottignies. The Ambassador shared a post aboutthe Armenian residents of Garabagh and slandered Azerbaijan.

He unfoundedly claims that ostensibly Armenian residents ofGarabagh lived under the siege for nine months and then supposedly"Azerbaijan brutally assaulted." It seems that the ambassador losthis memory. It is better to recall that the Azerbaijani state neverblockaded anywhere. The members of the NGOs held a meeting on theLachin-Khankendi road, and the road was open for civiltransportation. Even the Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society and theRussian Red Cross Society send humanitarian aid to Armenianresidents.

It was the heads of the separatist clique who refused the aid,not the Azerbaijani government. Besides, Armenian civilians,bloggers, and journalists wrote on social networks and mediaoutlets that the separatist clique developed a black market bypretexting the so-called blockade and made good money by sellingproducts in the black markets.

As for 'Azerbaijan's brutal attack', I do not know what he talksabout. Azerbaijan has never attacked Armenia or Armenian residentsin Garabagh. However, I know barbaric missile attacks from Armeniato the Azerbaijani territories, more precisely, Ganja city, Tartar,and Barda. In addition, the world is aware of French vandalism inAlgeria, the Far East, and Africa.

Let the French Ambassador not forget that in museums in Paris,the skulls of people whom French soldiers beheaded are showcasedeven today. Despite all requests, the French government refuses tohand them back and proudly says they are trophies.

The ambassador's claims about ostensibly forcing Armenianresidents to leave Garabagh are as slanderous as previous ones has always said that Armenian residents of Garabagh areits citizens. All Armenians who want to get an Azerbaijani passportcan stay and live in Garabagh. So, the people who agreed to takeAzerbaijani passports are in Garabagh today, and the others left, nobody forced them to leave. Besides, the Ambassador hasnever talked about the rights of Azerbaijanis and Kurds, who wereforced to leave their hometowns in the 1990s, to return to theirhometowns. It reveals once again the hypocritical character of theambassador and French politicians.

Anyway, it seems we will encounter such double standardsfurther. As mentioned earlier, despite having good relations withArmenia, Paris always tried at least to be neutral prior to theUkrainian War. As the war started, Paris thought that Russia wasengaged in the war in Ukraine and could push Russia out of Armenia, with the help of Armenia, they could gain power in theSouth Caucasus.

However, they are unaware that more devastating defeats andhumiliations are waiting for them in the South Caucasus. Russiamade the same mistake 30 years ago. Moscow thought that by helpingArmenia, they would be able to stay in the South Caucasus. After 30years, Russia's influence in the region is the least. Armenia doesits best to kick Russia out of its territory. The same fate awaitsFrance. We hope Paris will take a lesson from Russia and doublecheck its South Caucasus policy before taking further steps.