Nicaragua to establish radiation medicine center for cancer treatment supported by Russia

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Nicaragua unveiled its plans to establish a radiation medicine center aimed at cancer treatment, with the support of Russia, solidifying the burgeoning relationship between the increasingly authoritarian Central American nation and Moscow.



According to Vice President Rosario Murillo, a Nicaraguan health ministry delegation formalized the agreement with representatives from Russia's state-owned company Rosatom in Sochi, Russia. Speaking to a government-aligned TV station, Murillo outlined that the center, named the Nuclear Medicine Center, will specialize in both the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, in addition to providing training for healthcare professionals.



Murillo, who also serves as the wife of President Daniel Ortega, emphasized that this initiative signifies a deepening of scientific collaboration between Nicaragua and Russia.



Russia's support for Nicaragua extends beyond this medical endeavor. It has previously provided assistance to the country, including supplying buses and taxis for public transportation and distributing the Sputnik vaccine during the Covid pandemic.



President Daniel Ortega, a figure with a history as a Marxist revolutionary who confronted the United States during the Cold War, reclaimed power in 2007 and has since fostered a close alliance with Russia.

