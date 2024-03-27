Azerbaijan expresses concern over South Caucasus division before Pashinyan, von der Leyen, Blinken Meeting

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Azerbaijan expressed concerns that an upcoming meeting involving Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken early next month could result in the creation of "new dividing lines" in the South Caucasus region.



The conference "creates new dividing lines and so-called spheres of influence in the region, instead of encouraging the Armenian side to negotiate in good faith," Aykhan Hajizada, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry representative, stated in reply to a media question.



Hajizada remarked that the actions undertaken by the EU and US exhibit a clear one-sided and biased nature, characterized by a double standard approach. He emphasized that the conference scheduled to occur in Brussels on April 5 lacks transparency, regional inclusivity, and contradicts the promoted goals of fostering confidence-building and integrity in the region.



Hajizada also expressed concern that the overtly pro-Armenian stance displayed by Washington and Brussels could lead Armenia to believe that the EU and US would support Yerevan in potential future provocations against Baku.



“In such (a) case, the EU and US will share responsibility for any possible destabilizing action by Armenia,” Hajizada further noted, also saying that Azerbaijan calls on all parties to avoid actions that could undermine peace talks and potentially escalate tensions.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108027373