EAM Jaishankar Lauds Malaysian PM's 'Vision' For Stronger Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, March 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and said that his vision would help craft a "more ambitious agenda" for the India-Malaysia relationship.

Jaishankar, who arrived in Malaysia after concluding his Singapore and the Philippines visit, also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Malaysian leader.

"Honour to call on Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi," the Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"His vision for stronger India-Malaysia ties, both in traditional and new-age areas, will help us craft a more ambitious agenda for the relationship," the EAM said, adding that he "benefitted" from PM Ibrahim's "guidance and insights on regional developments".

Earlier on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar held a 'productive and frank discussion' with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, and the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two Ministers exchanged views on enhancing collaboration in political, economic, defence, digital, startups, consular and people-to-people linkages.

In addition, they shared perspectives on the region, Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine.

"As we near completion of a decade of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership, look forward to further strengthening our engagements," Jaishankar wrote on X after meeting Haji Hasan.

Bound by robust economic partnerships and close people-to-people ties, the two nations share a long-standing and substantive relationship.

In 2023, India was Malaysia's 12th largest global trading partner with total trade amounting to RM 77.76 billion ($16.53 billion).