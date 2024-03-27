Health supplement argument appears in Japan over mold-containing products

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, health supplement products manufactured by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. have come under scrutiny in Japan after being linked to two deaths and over 100 reported cases of illness. These products, marketed for their purported ability to lower cholesterol levels, were found to contain an ingredient known as "benikoji," which is a red species of mold.



Following this revelation, the Japanese government has taken swift action, ordering the immediate removal of these products from store shelves. Furthermore, over 40 additional products from various companies, all containing benikoji, have been recalled as a precautionary measure. These products range from miso paste and crackers to vinegar dressing, underscoring the widespread nature of the issue.



The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan has been proactive in addressing the situation, initiating hospitalizations for at least 106 individuals who have fallen ill. However, it remains uncertain if all reported illnesses are directly linked to the consumption of benikoji-containing products, prompting further investigation.



To inform the public, the ministry has published a comprehensive list of all recalled products on its official website. Interestingly, some of these products were identified to use benikoji purely for food coloring purposes, adding a layer of complexity to the recall process.



Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. is currently conducting an internal investigation to determine the root cause of the problem. Notably, the recalled products were readily available for purchase without a prescription from a doctor and were commonly found in drug stores across Japan. This incident highlights the importance of stringent quality control measures in the production and distribution of health supplements, ensuring consumer safety and well-being.

