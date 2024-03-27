India Summons Top US Diplomat To Protest Over Comments On Kejriwal Arrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 27 (KUNA) - The Indian External Affairs Ministry summoned on Wednesday a top US diplomat in New Delhi to register a strong objection to remarks made by a Spokesperson of the US State Department over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal.

The Press Trust of India said that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs summoned US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena and registered strong objection to US remarks on certain legal proceedings in India.

The ministry also issued a statement expressing its strong objection to the remarks and reminding the US to respect the sovereignty and internal affairs of others.

"We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India," the statement said.

"In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents. India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the Indian Ministry further stated.

The response came following media reports quoting a US government spokesperson that Washington is closely watching the development related to the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister. "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the US government spokesperson said.

The Enforcement Directorate under the federal government had arrested Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in connection with a Delhi excise policy money laundering case triggering a massive political crisis in the country ahead of the General Elections. (end)

