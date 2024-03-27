Hard Stats On Myanmar's Revolutionary Psyche

53% of respondents think the country is“heading in the wrong direction”, with a still puzzling 8% thinking it's going in the“right direction.” A not surprising 39% chose not to answer, underlining the sensitivity of many of the survey's issues and the understandable reluctance of many people inside Myanmar to respond to such questions. One of the most worrying aspects of the survey is the suggestion that fear is widespread.

80% said“(s)tronger anti-coup and federal democracy movements” and“the role of the Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) in the democracy movement are headed in the right direction.”

The recently enacted military service law has shaken Myanmar society, with 73% of people taking the survey claiming it will escalate the conflicts. A map produced by Data for Myanmar in late March indicates that active forced conscription measures have been taken in 172 townships in Myanmar since the law was enacted in early February.

Predictions on how much longer the conflict will go on are bleak: only 10% believe the conflict will be over in the next six months or a year. 20% contend it will go on for more than three years. Nearly half of the people declined to answer. This suggests that there is more optimism over the imminent victory of resistance forces outside Myanmar than inside. Some of the victory lap commentators should read this section closely.

The survey outlines the corrosive impact the coup has had on society throughout Myanmar. Interpersonal trust has all but evaporated. 84% of people said that they“need to be careful in dealing with people.” Half the population didn't want alcoholics or drug addicts as neighbors, although only a small percentage claimed to have no problem with people of different ethnicity or religion living next door, which, if true, is progress.

There is a marked reduction in“no answer” responses when discussing social issues which are listed as:“increase in commodity prices (83%), rise of crimes (79%), lack of job opportunities (76%), more drug activities and gambling (73%), increase in corruption (73%).”

In many neighborhoods in Yangon, suspected drug users or petty criminals are trussed up and displayed on lamp posts with a warning sign around their necks to serve as an example. The armed conflict in the countryside may have impacted cities in different ways but the breakdown in law and order has been its own war zone as the military and police now act openly as bandits.

A decrease in income registered in the mid-high 80% spectrum across geography, gender and age. Similar was loss of job, difficulty accessing education and, most alarmingly, deterioration of mental health, with 86% in ethnic states and for women, and 84% for people over 25.

Other sections underscore the very different experiences of suffering between different communities. When asked if they had been forced to flee their homes, people in states, where there is often more armed conflict, responded affirmatively with 53%, which dropped to 35% in regions and 30% in Yangon where armed conflict has been much less (there are no daily airstrikes in Yangon). 37% of people in states had lost their homes compared with 26% in Yangon. But the number of people to lose property was high at 63% in both the states and Yangon.

Conflict resolution efforts are an interesting development, with 56% thinking that military means will be more effective (NA-'no answer' 28%), with 39% (NA-26%) thinking negotiations between military and political leaders could work.

But there seems to be substantial hope in international mediation to resolve the conflict, with 37% believing the United Nations or the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) could be effective. This is curious, as trust in both institutions since the coup has been in freefall and all international mediation efforts to date have been ineffectual.

The most fascinating section is“Trust in Institutions”, which compares 2020 survey results with early 2024. Although not a direct comparison, as the pre-election People's Alliance for Credible Elections (PACE) survey asked slightly different questions, what has changed and has not suggests a dramatically affected society.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is the most trusted person/institute with 80% (NA-14%). It is surprising in some way that the post-coup resistance has failed to give rise to a new generation of leaders who may have eclipsed Suu Kyi but also indicates a strong affinity with her as a still-potent resistance image against military rule.