               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hard Stats On Myanmar's Revolutionary Psyche


3/27/2024 6:13:11 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) What do people in Myanmar really think of the political climate of repressive, incompetent military rule and the direction the country is headed? There is an industry of supposition, specious reasoning and sophistry that often masquerades as insight into the country's political dynamics.

A just-released report ,“Citizens' perceptions of current political and armed conflicts”, provides some much-needed rigor in measuring what Myanmar's diverse and embattled communities think of the crisis.

The Blue Shirt Initiative is a research collective that has produced one of the most credible surveys of public opinion in the three years since the military coup of February 2021. It may not provide any solutions but it is an arresting array of findings of a society in distress.

The researchers surveyed 2,892 people in a total of 233 townships, out of 330 country-wide, between late February to early March. The report has five main sections:“perceptions of democracy and democratic values; perception of the current conflicts; trust in institutions; perception of Operation 1027; (and) information source of political news.”

Along with gender and age breakdowns, the survey incorporates geographical differences between ethnic states, predominantly Bamar Buddhist regions and the commercial capital Yangon, which at some points suggests interesting regional variations.

Due to the widespread conflict, there is an uneven spread of respondents, especially in northern Shan state (where the Operation 1027 offensive occurred in late October), many parts of Sagaing Region, most of Rakhine state and much of Karen state.

This undoubtedly presents limitations on the findings but it's important to reflect on just how many locations in Myanmar were able to take part, including most of Magwe, Mandalay, Yangon, the Irrawaddy Delta and much of Shan, Chin and Mon states.

Of those surveyed, 79% claimed to be interested in politics, a rebound from 2020 when polls ahead of that year's elections suggested growing apathy about political issues. 86% want Myanmar to be a full democracy, a positive finding, but tempered by very low expectations the country will achieve that any time soon.

Nearly half of all respondents chose not to answer the question“where would you place our country in the next five years?” Similarly, lamentable was fairly lukewarm support for women's participation in politics.

MENAFN27032024000159011032ID1108026879

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search