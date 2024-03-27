NNA: 7 Dead In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon, Casualties Rise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 27 (KUNA) -- Seven people were killed and four others were wounded in an airstrike by Israeli aggression's warplanes launched on Wednesday, on the town of Al-Habbaniyah in southern Lebanon, said a media source.

The warplanes targeted the "Lebanese Emergency Services Association center affiliated with the Islamic Group" in the town of Al-Habbaniyah, destroying it and killing seven medical staff members who were inside, in addition to injuring four civilians, said The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA)

Lebanon has witnessed a significant escalation since yesterday, Tuesday, with the Israeli Aggression warplanes expanding the scope of their attacks, launching a series of raids targeting various towns in northwest and southern towns.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that the "resistance" remembered the deaths of three fighters in its ranks yesterday.

Lebanon has witnessed since last October, following the launch of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation in Gaza, daily military confrontations between the occupation forces and the " Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance" in the southern regions and at the borders with the occupied Palestinian territories. (end)

