Tunisia signs USD270M agreement with Chinese company for Bizerte bridge project

(MENAFN) In a significant development aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure, the Tunisian government signed an agreement valued at 250 million euros (USD271 million) with the Chinese Sichuan Road and Bridge Complex Company on Tuesday. The agreement pertains to the construction of a bridge in the city of Bizerte, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Notably, the project will be financed through loans provided by the African Development Bank Group and the European Investment Bank.



Currently, Bizerte is connected to various areas across Tunisia, including the capital, via a bridge that is closed daily to allow for the passage of ships. However, recognizing the need for improved connectivity and infrastructure in the region, the Tunisian government has embarked on the ambitious project to construct a new bridge. Positioned at a strategic location between Lake Bizerte and the Mediterranean Sea, the new bridge is expected to span 2.07 kilometers and reach a height of 56 meters.



The construction of the new bridge holds immense significance for the region, as it is anticipated to play a pivotal role in supporting economic activity and facilitating access to Bizerte's port. By providing improved connectivity and transportation links, the bridge is poised to stimulate local development and bolster the economic prospects of the area. Furthermore, the project underscores Tunisia's commitment to investing in critical infrastructure projects that promote sustainable growth and development.



The signing of the agreement marks a milestone in Tunisia's efforts to modernize its infrastructure and bolster its transportation network. Leveraging partnerships with international entities such as the Chinese Sichuan Road and Bridge Complex Company, as well as securing financing from esteemed institutions like the African Development Bank Group and the European Investment Bank, reflects Tunisia's commitment to fostering collaboration and securing resources to support its development objectives.

MENAFN27032024000045015682ID1108026510