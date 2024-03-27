Saudi Arabia's Rumy Alqahtani To Make Historic Debut At Miss Universe 2024 Pageant

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Saudi Arabia will make its debut in the Miss Universe pageant, marking a significant moment for the Islamic nation Alqahtani, a well-known figure in beauty pageants and social media, said on her Instagram account that she will represent the kingdom in this global competition with the photos, she wrote in Arabic on Instagram,“I am honoured to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.”

She shared pictures of herself wearing a strapless and sequined gown per the Khaleej Times report, hailing from Riyadh, Alqahtani is quite familiar with being in the public eye. She has participated in several international beauty pageants, most recently taking part in the Miss and Mrs Global Asian competition held in Malaysia a few weeks ago 2023, Miss Universe was won by Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, marking the first time a contestant from Nicaragua claimed the title. Antonia Porsild from Thailand and Moraya Wilson from Australia took second and third place respectively organizers revealed last year that the upcoming edition of the competition would take place in Mexico.(With inputs from ANI)

