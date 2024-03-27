Exercise Tiger Triumph: Indian Army To Execute Move To Simulated Island Nation For Complex Operations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 14-day second edition of tri-services India-US Amphibious Exercise 'Tiger Triumph 2024' is underway at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada. Along with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, a battalion group of 700 Indian Army personnel is also participating in the exercise.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases -- harbour and sea phases. The services concluded the harbour phase at Visakhapatnam on March 25 and kick-started the sea phase at Kakinada on Tuesday.



During the sea phase, the Indian Army will execute a strategic move to a simulated island nation, setting the stage for a series of complex operations.



"The first major operation will be a ship-to-shore move, demonstrating the precision and coordination required for amphibious operations. This includes troops to swiftly disembark and establish a secure perimeter, showcasing their professionalism and readiness for challenging environments," sources in the defence establishment said.









Besides, establishing an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp will be a key focus of the exercise, reflecting the commitment of both forces to humanitarian assistance.

"The camp setup involves logistical challenges and coordination efforts, highlighting the importance of efficient planning and execution in disaster relief operations," they said.

During the remaining days of the exercise, the troops will also conduct sub-conventional operations and joint drills aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of both forces in combating asymmetric threats.

“These exercises will include convoy operations, IED drills, cordon and search operations, and counter-ambush drills, demonstrating the readiness of the forces to tackle diverse challenges,” they added.

The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, strengthen bilateral relations, and refine capabilities in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) and sub-conventional operations.

It must be mentioned that the Indian Army contingent is being represented by components from Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Para SF, Artillery, Engineers and other supporting Arms apart from assorted systems of multiple Drones, Anti Drone equipment, and ICVs.



In the harbour phase, the exercise included communication checks to ensure seamless coordination between the participating forces. Personnel from both countries exchanged visits to each other's ships, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration.