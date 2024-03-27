J&K: Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Srinagar

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 27 (IANS) A youth was found dead on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances in J&K's Srinagar city.
Police sources said that a 20-year-old identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar city.
“The body of the youth has been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities and to ascertain the actual cause of the youth's death.
“Police have taken cognisance of the incident and an investigation has been started,” sources said.
MENAFN27032024000231011071ID1108026322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.