EAA Foundation Welcomes UNSC Call For Gaza Ceasefire

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All Foundation has welcomed the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Resolution (UN SC Res. 2728) demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of all hostages.

According to the UN Charter, the Rules of the Security Council and the jurisprudence of the International Court of Justice, the resolution is legally binding. This resolution comes as more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, the vast majority of whom are women and children, while the remaining population has been made to suffer catastrophic famine under occupation, exacerbating the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

As a global education foundation committed to promoting access to education and advocating for the rights of children and youth in conflict-affected areas, the EAA Foundation unequivocally condemns the killing of civilians and the use of food and aid as weapons of war.

“We firmly believe that a ceasefire is a crucial first-step towards creating a conducive environment for the right to life, the right to education and the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance in Gaza,” it said.

“We call upon all parties to comply with the provisions of the Resolution by implementing an immediate ceasefire and lifting all impediments to humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza. All parties must uphold their obligations under international law, and prioritise the protection of civilians, particularly children and youth.”