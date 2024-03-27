Canada Visa Application Eligibility, FAQ For Romanian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





CANADA VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

Even though Canada boasts impressive cultural diversity, it is necessary to witness the peaceful cohabitation of different cultures firsthand to fully grasp the country's power and appeal. Romanian individuals intending to stay in Canada for a maximum of six months and traveling by air must submit an online application for a Canadian eTA (Electronic Travel Authorization). This condition is relevant for every Romanian citizen visiting the country briefly. Romanians, along with individuals from 52 other nations, have the option to acquire a Canadian eTA upon arrival at airports, enabling them to visit Canada multiple times for up to six months. The main goal of the Canadian eTA introduced in 2016 was to make it easier for foreign visitors, such as Romanian citizens, who are not required to have a visa, to obtain travel authorization. Consequently, this online visa waiver system has significantly reduced waiting times at Canadian border crossings. Those who are traveling for tourism, business, medical or consultation purposes, or transiting the country en route to their final destination are eligible to apply for an eTA. Once they have received an approved electronic permit, Romanian passport holders can travel to Canada without a visa. An approved Canadian eTA allows a maximum stay of 6 months in Canada with each entry, while its full validity is 5 years for airport entry from the date of issue or until the expiry date of the associated passport. Applying for a Canadian eTA is a quick and easy process. Romanian citizens can easily access the application form through the Canada Online Visa website.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS' REQUIREMENTS?



Valid passport – verify that your passport has a valid date of six more months from your arrival in Canada.

An e-mail address – before entering your email, make sure it is really valid because all communication will be done through this email. Means of payment – to finish your application, you must make a payment and for that, you can use a credit/debit card or PayPal account.

CAMBODIA VISA APPLICATION

The Cambodian e-Visa, launched in 2006 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, is an electronic visa available online, permitting tourists to visit Cambodia for a maximum of 30 days. The intention behind the creation of the Cambodian online e-Visa was to quicken the visa application procedure and assist travelers in saving time. Citizens who meet the requirements must get a tourist visa prior to traveling to Cambodia. Tourists have the option to request a Cambodia e-Visa by completing the uncomplicated and direct online application form.

How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.

CAMBODIA VISA ELIGIBILITY



Be a genuine traveler-You must have a valid and good intention behind travelling to the country.

Eligible to bear all expenses -You must possess sufficient funds to support yourself and any dependents throughout the stay.

Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements.

Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

Be in good health -You must at least meet the minimum health requirements required by the authorities.

Be of good character – You must have a clean criminal track record and be of good character. You may have to provide PCC (Police Clearance Certificate) for the same. Reasons to return – You must have strong ties in your home country that will ensure that you will return after your stay.

CAMBODIAN VISA FAQ

What exactly is an e-Visa Cambodia?

The Kingdom of Cambodia Government issues an e-Visa Cambodia for tourists to travel to Cambodia. It was officially launched in April 2006 by the Kingdom of Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

What are the benefits of applying for a Visa online?

There are many benefits to requesting a tourist visa online, such as avoiding the embassy and bypassing long lines when waiting for your visa on arrival to be processed. Obtaining your e-Visa before reaching Cambodia is recommended due to a quicker, easier, and safer process. All that is required to apply is a computer connected to the Internet, allowing you to log on at your convenience, from any location.

How long does it take to process an e-Visa for Cambodia?

Once the application is complete and all additional information is available, the processing time is 1 business day(s). Please keep in mind that it may take up to 6 business day(s) in some cases.

What should I do once I have received my e-Visa for the Kingdom of Cambodia?

When your application is approved, you will be notified by email. When traveling to Cambodia, make at least two copies and keep them with you at all times. You must present two copies of the printed e-Visa: one upon arrival and one upon departure from Cambodia.

What is the validity of a Cambodian e-Visa?

An e-Visa Cambodia is valid for three (3) months from the date of issue and allows for only one entry.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



