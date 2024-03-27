Global Champions Arabians Tour Heads to the Majestical City of Muscat

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) The world’s most exclusive Arabian horse show series with the highest prize fund in the history of the sport continues its exhilarating journey as it arrives at the picturesque Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Muscat, Oman for the third stage of its highly anticipated 2024 season. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Hajar mountains and the Omani coastline, this leg of the Tour promises an immersive experience celebrating the beauty, grace and cultural significance of the Arabian horse.



Taking place within the sprawling 200-acre grounds of Al Bustan Palace from the 30th of March to the 1st of April, this show offers an impressive championship prize fund of over €1,000,000 and invites spectators to witness the splendour of the Arabian horse breed, renowned for its elegance and heritage.



Alongside the show’s covetable prize purse, horses competing in the Muscat stage will be able to collect points towards the overall tour rankings, which will see the leading horse walking away with a bonus prize of €1,000,000.



A panel of 20 esteemed judges from all over the world have been invited to evaluate the horses on a set of five criteria – type, head and neck, body and topline, legs, and movement – each worth 20 points, allowing a maximum possible score of 100 points. Out of the 20 judges in attendance, which include Elyas Ebrahim Faraj from Bahrain, Al Ghanem Al Mazrouei from the U.A.E., Charlotte Rowell from the U.K. and Luiz Antonio Rocco from Brazil, 9 will be selected at random to officiate each class before the start.



After two successful events in Doha and Abu Dhabi, the show is moving on to the third of eight stages, with Dubai Arabian Horse Stud currently leading the male ranking with D Borkan, on a total of 37 points. AJ Kayya, bred and owned by Ajman Stud is leading the females on 40 points, having taken the gold championship title at both the Doha and Abu Dhabi stages.



As the tour's esteemed global sponsor, Qatar Airways lends its support to this celebration of Arabian horse culture, reaffirming its commitment to promoting cultural exchange and fostering appreciation for the arts. Their partnership with the Global Champions Arabians Tour underscores the shared values of excellence, heritage, and the pursuit of beauty.



“We’re delighted to bring the Tour to Muscat in its inaugural year, and we continue to be impressed by the calibre of the horses presented,” commented Faleh Mohammed HA Al-Nasr, Chairman of the Global Champions Arabians Tour.



“The Tour is a celebration of the Arabian horse's majestic beauty and rich heritage, fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange. Guided by our fundamental values of integrity, honesty and excellence, the Tour serves as a platform to showcase the rich tapestry of cultures and traditions from the participating nations to a global audience,” continues Al-Nasr.



In addition to the captivating displays of equine beauty, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the vibrant cultural village nestled within the grounds of Al Bustan Palace. Here, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Omani traditions, indulging in traditional artisanal crafts, and experiencing the art of shisha in an ambience of hospitality and warmth.



The stage is set for an enchanting journey into the world of Arabian horse beauty as Al Bustan Palace, in Muscat, Oman plays host to the Global Champions Arabians Tour. With its captivating displays of equine elegance, vibrant cultural village, and warm Omani hospitality, this event promises to captivate hearts and minds alike, leaving an indelible impression on all who attend.



The show starts at 16:30 on the 30th and 31st of March with a break for prayers and Iftar, and from 20:45 on the final day, the 1st of April when the champions will be crowned and the new leading horses and leading handler of the 2024 tour will be revealed. Admission to the show is free for spectators, with limited hospitality packages available on request.















