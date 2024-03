Adani Green's Solar Power Plant To Produce 540 Mn Units Annually Operationalised In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, March 27 (IANS) Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The plant will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, the company said in a statement.

The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL's operational solar portfolio has increased to 6,243 MW, and the total operational renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW, the largest in the country.

According to the company, next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT) have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day.

The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer, the company informed.

The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL's renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance.

AGEL said it continues to play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy, contributing to the nation's goal of achieving energy security and enabling India's transition to a low-carbon economy.