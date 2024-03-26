Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) Annual Report To Shareholders

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Brazilian Rare Earths Limited's (ASX:BRE) focus is on the exploration and development of mineral exploration tenements in the Rocha da Rocha rare earths province in Bahia State, Brazil.
The Rocha da Rocha province has a number of comparative advantages including:
- Ready access to critical infrastructure Low-cost, hydroelectric power.
Deep water export port Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) is an Australian company, rapidly advancing its Tier 1 rare earth project in Northeast Brazil.
Company exploration to date has discovered and delineated a globally significant, district-scale mineral province containing large volumes of both heavy and light rare earths critical to advanced industries and applications that will deliver a green energy transition.
The Company is led by a team of experienced mining executives and geologists with hundreds of years of cumulative experience in finding, developing, and operating mineral assets to generate value across a wide variety of jurisdictions, and commodities throughout the globe.
