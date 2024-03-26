How We Work: Comment Moderation

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Are comments censored at SWI swissinfo? How do we moderate contributions? And what are the challenges? Thair Alsaadi, journalist and distribution specialist in the Arabic editorial team, answers your questions about comment moderation.









Has been working for the Arabic section of swissinfo since 2018. He graduated in Islamic Studies and Oriental Literatures (Master of Arts, 2018, University of Bern) and in philosophy (Bachelor of Arts, 2010, University of Damascus).



A former nurse, she decided to go back to university to study English and Media studies at University of Basel. There she discovered her love for research and writing and a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age. Joined SWI swissinfo in 2020 to work with the Social Media and community engagement team.



Deutsch de Wie wir arbeiten: Kommentarmoderation Original Read more: Wie wir arbeiten: Kommentarmoderation

Français fr Comment nous travaillons: la gestion des commentaires Read more: Comment nous travaillons: la gestion des commentaires

Italiano it Come lavoriamo: moderazione dei commenti Read more: Come lavoriamo: moderazione dei commenti

Español es Cómo trabajamos: moderación de comentarios Read more: Cómo trabajamos: moderación de comentarios

Português pt Como trabalhamos: moderação de comentários Read more: Como trabalhamos: moderação de comentários

日本語 ja swissinfoを知る~コメントモデレーション Read more: swissinfoを知る~コメントモデレーション

العربية ar طريقة عملنا: إدارة التعليقات Read more: طريقة عملنا: إدارة التعليقات

中文 zh 我们如何工作:留言审核 Read more: 我们如何工作:留言审核 Русский ru Как мы работаем: модерация комментариев Read more: Как мы работаем: модерация комментариев

You ask, we answer: In our video series“How we work”, various SWI swissinfo employees answer your questions. This video is about comment moderation and why your contributions are also important to us.

Episode 1: 1. How we work: the JTI certificate

Episode 2: 2. How we work: debates

Episode 3: 3. How we work: story criteria

Episode 4: 4. How we work: opinion pieces

Episode 5: 5. How we work: quality

Episode 6: 6. How we work: sources Episode 7: 7. How we work: comment moderation

