(MENAFN- The Conversation) Conduct research on climate variability in observations and climate model simulations, focusing on weather-climate interactions in tropical Australia.

Job no: 0062046

Location: Parkville

Role type: Fixed-term for 36 months

Faculty: Faculty of Science

Department/School: School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

Salary: Level A – $80,258 – $108,906 p.a. plus 17% super



An opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge research, offering unparalleled networking and professional development opportunities. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

This role is a three-year postdoctoral fellowship as part of the new ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century. The postdoctoral fellow will research climate variability in observations and climate models, focusing on weather-climate interactions in tropical Australia. The role aims to understand how weather systems affect tropical Australian climate variability and evaluate climate models' accuracy in simulating these systems. This position offers networking and professional development within a collaborative research community studying climate change's impact on Australia's weather.

Your responsibilities will include:



Significantly contribute towards the research effort of the Centre project on Climate Variability and Weather Systems and develop your research expertise with an increasing degree of autonomy.

Conduct internationally competitive research, resulting in publications in high impact journals.

Contribute to teaching, training, scientific mentoring and supervision of students. Actively participate at Centre and School meetings and with guidance, contribute to planning activities or committee work to support capacity building in the School/discipline.

Who We Are Looking For

You will ideally have expertise in meteorology and climate science, excellent communication abilities, a proven record of publishing in peer-reviewed journals, and the ability to collaborate effectively in a research team.

You will also have:



Completion (or near completion) of a PhD in Climate Science or a related discipline.

Strong computational skills in a programming environment such as Python. Experience in climate model analysis and engagement with stakeholders would be desirable.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is available for this position .

Your New Team –“School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences“

The School of Geography, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences synergizes discipline strengths in geography, atmospheric science and geoscience. The School offers undergraduate and graduate research programs in these core discipline areas, and in the multi-disciplinary fields of Climate Change, Environmental Science and Archaeological Science. The research within the School is built upon extensive expertise in geography, geoscience and atmospheric science, ranging from the social sciences through to the quantitative physical sciences.

In addition to internationally recognised discipline expertise, we have strengths in a number of multi-disciplinary areas including: climate change; resource futures; space, place and social change; environmental hazards; Indigenous knowledge; and Earth system interactions. With strengths in both the spatial (local to global) and temporal (deep time as well as recent) dimensions of environmental change, the School is committed to achieving a better future for our students, society and the environment. The School contributes strongly to the key areas of Place, Community, Education, Discovery, and Global in the University's Advancing Melbourne Strategy.

