WHO Engineer Killed In Airstrikes In Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Mac 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – A World Health Organisation (WHO) worker was killed in an airstrike in eastern Syria, yesterday.

Engineer Emad Shehab was killed in the early hours of Tuesday morning when his building was hit during a series of airstrikes, the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region announced. Shehab, 42, had been serving at a WHO focal point for water, sanitation, and hygiene in the city of Deir-ez-Zor since 2022.

“His untimely death is a stark reminder of the ongoing violence and suffering endured by the people of Syria,” WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The global health agency did not say who was responsible for the airstrikes.– NNN-XINHUA

