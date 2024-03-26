Lebanon: Two People Killed During Israeli Raid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Mar 26 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said on Tuesday that two people were killed in a raid launched by the Israeli occupation on a building in Al-Beqaa governorate, eastern Lebanon.

NNA added that the raid that took place in Wardin, between the plains of the towns of Iaat and Budai, also resulted in the injury of a third person.

Today, Lebanon witnessed a series of raids launched by the Israeli occupation, especially deep into the country in Al-Beqaa governorate.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation launched a raid on the town of Zaboud and Wadi Fara near Al-Hermel city in northeastern Lebanon, for the first time since the beginning of military confrontations between the occupation forces and the "resistance" since last October, after the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in Gaza. (end)

