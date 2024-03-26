Kuwait Amir Visits Disabled Sport Club

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, visited the Kuwait Disabled Sport Club on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed by Minister of State for National Affairs and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Communication Affairs Dwood Marafie, Director-General of the Public Sports Authority Yousef Abdullah Al-Baidan and the Club's Board Chairman Shafi Mohammad Al-Hajri.

His Highness the Amir addressed the gathering by saying that he was pleased to visit the club to congratulate its disabled members, their families, and officials on the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the State of Kuwait, with all sectors concerned, has been paying much attention to the disabled as being a main component of the Kuwaiti social fabric, providing them will much care and support.

He thanked the club's administration and everyone concerned for their care to the members, citing championships in several international events, particularly the win of 24 medals in the Sharjah International Para Athletics Forum and the 15th Fazza International Athletics Championship in the UAE.

His Highness the Amir also thanked the families of the champions and disabled champions, who had proved strong resolve and will to address challenges, urging them to keep on attaining goals and maintaining their levels.

However, His Highness the Amir called on those in charge of the affairs of the disabled to adopt all-out policies to support them, empower them, and incorporate them in society by means of providing them with health, housing, and educational care, and enacting appropriate legislation to protect them. (end)

