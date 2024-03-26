FM Holds Talks With German, French Counterparts On Gaza Ceasefire, Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 26 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, held talks with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, on Tuesday, focusing on establishing a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and enhancing mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid throughout the coastal enclave.In a phone conversation with Baerbock, Safadi emphasized the urgency of halting the Israeli aggression and addressing the humanitarian crisis affecting over two million Palestinians in Gaza.He highlighted the necessity of enforcing Security Council Resolution No. 2728, which was ratified yesterday and called for a ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.Safadi, who also Deputy Prime Minister, thanked Germany for its recent allocation of 45 million euros to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).Furthermore, Safadi held talks with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, focusing on rallying international support to cease the aggression and mitigate the humanitarian disaster, which placed over a million Gazans in the face of famine.He underscored the critical need for comprehensive aid delivery in Gaza, calling for the opening of all land crossings to fulfill the humanitarian needs of the Gaza Strip.Both Safadi and Sejourne agreed to continue their collaboration in facilitating aid delivery to Gaza, employing both airdrops and land crossings.The ministers reiterated the significance of enforcing Security Council Resolution No. 2728.