Armenia Becoming A Favourite Destination For UAE Citizens, Residents

Armenia is witnessing an increasing number of tourists arriving from the UAE over the past year. UAE citizens and residents together rank 5th on the list of most visited tourists to Armenia, data shows.

“From exploring picturesque mountain trails to indulging in the country's vibrant culinary scene, UAE residents are drawn to the adventure and tranquility that Armenia promises during the summer months. Whether it's discovering ancient monasteries nestled in the mountains or simply enjoying the cooler weather, Armenia stands out as an ideal summer destination for those seeking a break from the desert heat,” Sisian Boghossian, Head of Tourism Committee of Armenia, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Excerpts:

Could you elaborate on the current status of tourism between Armenia and the UAE? Are there any recent trends or developments that indicate an increase in tourism activity?

We have seen a significant increase in tourists from the UAE over the past year, particularly during the winter months, as many seek to experience snow for the first time. While there are numerous summer activities available across the GCC, both citizens and residents are increasingly drawn to Armenia for a refreshing escape. With its cool mountain climate, breathtaking natural landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, Armenia offers a welcome reprieve from the sweltering temperatures.

With the upcoming Eid holidays, what measures or initiatives are being taken to promote tourism between Armenia and the UAE? Are there any special packages or offers available for travelers during this time?

We are continuing our marketing promotional efforts in the UAE market, especially for the Eid holidays. Armenia could be the perfect destination for travelers looking for a long weekend getaway over the upcoming Eid holidays. Of course, our dedicated private sector of tour operators and agencies have special packages available for travelers especially during this period.

What factors have contributed to the increase in tourism between Armenia and the UAE in recent years? Are there specific attractions or experiences in Armenia that appeal to UAE citizens and residents?

The ease of visa requirements for UAE residents has plays quite a significant role in increasing interest from the UAE market. Armenia is a safe destination with a short direct flight away, and so this is quite appealing for UAE citizens and residents. Armenia offers a unique blend of cultural richness, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality that sets it apart as a tourism destination. With ancient churches and monasteries, rugged mountains to lush forests, delicious and unique dishes, winter tourism adventures, and authentic experiences it is truly a special destination for travelers seeking unique and memorable experiences.

Could you provide details about the visa-free travel arrangements for UAE citizens and residents with UAE visas visiting Armenia? How has this policy impacted tourism numbers between the two countries?

UAE citizens have had the ease of visa-free travel for quite some time, while depending on your nationality UAE residents can acquire an e-visa or visa on arrival quite easily. An e-visa is highly recommended in order to save time on arrival and it's quite easy. You can visit and apply online and receive your e-visa within 3 business days.

This ease has made Armenia a very attractive tourism destination for UAE citizens and residents.

5. What are some notable attractions or activities in Armenia that would entice UAE citizens and residents to visit? Are there cultural, historical, or natural landmarks that are particularly popular among visitors from the UAE?

Armenia offers a variety of attractions and activities that would appeal to UAE citizens and residents seeking unique experiences. Some notable ones include:

.Historical and cultural landmarks like Garni Temple, Geghard Monastery (UNESCO World Heritage Site), and Tatev Monastery.

.Natural landscapes like Lake Sevan, Dilijan National Park, and Noravank Monastery.

.Outdoor adventures like skiing and snowboarding, hiking and trekking, and hot air balloon rides.

.Culinary experiences like tolma, ghapama, and khorovats.

Overall, Armenia's combination of rich history, natural beauty, outdoor adventures, and culinary delights makes it an appealing destination for UAE citizens and residents looking for memorable travel experiences. For more ideas on what to do and see in Armenia, tourists can visit

How does Armenia position itself as a desirable destination for Emiratis seeking a weekend getaway or a family trip? Are there specific amenities or services tailored to meet the needs of travelers from the UAE?

Armenia positions itself as an attractive destination for Emiratis seeking a weekend getaway or a family trip by offering a combination of unique experiences, convenient travel options, and tailored services. Armenia is easily accessible from the UAE, with direct flights available from major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Armenia offers a variety of family-friendly attractions and activities suitable for all ages. From exploring historical landmarks and cultural sites to enjoying outdoor adventures such as hiking, skiing and snowboarding, and parks, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Armenia is known for being one of the safest countries in the world, making it an ideal destination for families and weekend getaways. Visitors can explore the country with peace of mind, knowing that they are in a welcoming and hospitable environment.

Looking ahead, what are the expectations for tourism between Armenia and the UAE in the coming years? Are there any initiatives or strategies in place to further boost tourist arrivals from the UAE to Armenia?

The future is definitely bright and there is great potential to continually develop tourism between Armenia and the UAE, with both countries aiming to further enhance bilateral tourism relations and increase tourist arrivals. With concerted efforts underway to further boost tourist arrivals through targeted marketing campaigns, enhanced air connectivity, collaboration with travel agencies, participation in events (like ATM Dubai), and strengthened diplomatic and economic ties, we hope to achieve greater results.