QNB Introduces Fawran For Fast Payments Within Qatar

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has launched 'Fawran', a new payment method that will provide customers a unique payment experience through an innovative technology to make quick and secure payments to anyone in Qatar by using the Beneficiary's Mobile Number or Alias.

This comes as a new addition to QNB's growing extensive digital payment product services. Fawran service is supported by the real-time payment system of Qatar Central Bank, which is the latest and most innovative entrant to Qatar's digital payments landscape. Customers can simply register to the service through QNB's award winning Mobile Banking and Internet Banking by simply using a Qatar Mobile Number or by choosing a unique Alias Name.

Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking, said,“We are delighted to introduce the new Fawran service that supports QNB customers to make fast and secure payments in a simple way. At QNB, we strive towards introducing new and innovative payment solutions to provide the best customer experience. Fawran is a new addition to our award winning digital banking suite of services. Fawran marks a pivotal moment in the financial industry in Qatar, offering limitless possibilities for customers. We are excited to bring this transformative technology to the forefront and look forward to witnessing its far-reaching impact on the way we manage and transfer funds.”

Adding to its array of achievements, QNB has recently received the“Best Mobile App” award at the Qatar Digital Business Awards 2023.

The Bank also received“Best Digital Bank in the Middle East” and“Best Digital Bank in Qatar” awards from The Digital Banker. QNB also won“Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Qatar” award from Euromoney Magazine, and“Best Mobile Banking App,”“Best Payment Innovation,” and“Excellence in Product Marketing” at MEED's MENA Banking Excellence Awards. These recognitions serve as a testament to QNB's commitment to excellence and to providing innovative banking solutions both within the region and globally.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.