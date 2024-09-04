Turkish main stock dives 0.87 percent at Tuesday’s closing

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 10,021.80 points, marking a decrease of 0.87 percent from the previous session's closing figure. The began the day at 10,130.47 points but experienced a decline of 88.38 points by the end of trading. The total transaction volume for the day reached 78.4 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.3 billion, reflecting a significant level of trading activity despite the overall drop in the index.



In the commodities markets, the price of gold stood at USD2,512.10 per ounce, continuing to reflect its high value amidst global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at around USD74.15 per barrel as of 6:26 p.m. local time (15:26 GMT), indicating a moderate level of fluctuation in global oil prices.



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar was valued at 34.0140 Turkish liras, highlighting the ongoing fluctuations in the currency exchange rates. The euro was trading at 37.5475 liras, while the British pound was set at 44.5330 liras, showing the varying strength of major currencies against the Turkish lira.



The day’s financial data reflects a period of volatility in Türkiye’s financial markets, with fluctuations in the stock index, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates demonstrating the dynamic nature of the economic environment.

