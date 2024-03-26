TB A Health Challenge In Afghanistan, Says WHO

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Tuberculosis poses a significant health challenge in Afghanistan, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On World Tuberculosis Day, WHO said in a post about 80,000 TB cases were reported in Afghanistan last year.

Around 76,000 cases were identified as ordinary (drug-sensitive) and 3,700 as drug-resistant (emergency).

The disease is a preventable and treatable, but timely diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial to prevent fatal outcomes, WHO explained.

The World Tuberculosis Day is an annual effort to raise awareness about the disease and work for eliminating it.

