Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: All 22 Indian Crew Members Safe After Ship Collision In Baltimore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, all 22 crew members aboard the container ship engaged in the Key Bridge collision in Baltimore are reportedly said to be of Indian nationals. Fortunately, they are all accounted for and safe, including the two pilots. Synergy Marine Group, the charter manager, confirmed that there have been no reported injuries and no pollution detected as a result of the incident.

During the early hours of Tuesday, Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed following a collision with a container ship, causing vehicles to plunge into the river below.

Despite rescue efforts, with two individuals already saved, seven others may still be missing. Massive search operations were called across a vast area in hopes of locating the missing individuals.

As per police reports, one of the rescued individuals is in critical condition, highlighting the severity of the situation. The collision involving the 948-foot container vessel, Dali, causing substantial damage to the steel structure of the bridge, leading to the unfortunate incident.

The Singapore-flagged vessel, owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd, was navigating the Patapsco River en route from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka, when the accident occurred, triggering concerns about potential casualties.

Designated as a 'mass-casualty incident' by the Baltimore City Fire Department, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has resulted in multiple vehicles submerging into the Patapsco River, casting a shadow over the bustling Port of Baltimore, the busiest port in the United States for car shipments.