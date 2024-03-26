Kazakhstan Maintains Stable Diesel Fuel Prices To Support Farmers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The cost of diesel fuel in Kazakhstan for farmers for springfield work will remain unchanged, said Energy Minister AlmassadamSatkaliyev at a government meeting, Azernews reports.

"The cost of diesel fuel for farmers for spring field work willnot increase. A program for supplying 340,300 tons of diesel fuelto agricultural growers was approved earlier this year. At the sametime, the price in all 20 regions remained unchanged until 2023:250 tenge (about $0.56) per liter including VAT. This is 15percent, or 45 tenge (about $0.1) per liter, lower than retail,"the minister said.

According to the minister, from February through March, 27,000tons out of 50,100, or 55 percent, were shipped.

"At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture, in accordancewith requests from executive authorities and farmers in individualregions, submitted an application for an additional supply of35,800 tons of diesel fuel. Taking into account the fact ofsampling no more than 55 percent and the remainder from the autumnfield work in 2023, the Ministry of Energy together with theMinistry of Agriculture will determine the optimal shipmentschedule," Satkaliyev noted.