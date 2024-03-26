'Kundali Bhagya' Team Pampers Sana Sayyad For Ramadan: 'Get Proper Rest, Work Limited Hrs'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Sana Sayyad has shared how during Ramadan the team of her show 'Kundali Bhagya' has been incredibly supportive, and takes care of her as she is fasting.

As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds, Sana has been fasting through the day amidst her busy shooting schedules.

The evening prayer marks the end of her fast, and she eagerly looks forward to indulging in the array of iftar delicacies together with her team.

She shared that fasting is not just about refraining from physical nourishment, but also about cultivating a deeper connection with spirituality and being grateful to God for everything.

Sana said: "For me, fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink; It's about exercising patience, empathy, and self-control. The unit and our co-stars have been incredibly supportive. On the sets, my beloved team ensures that they are taking extra care of me and other members of the unit who have been fasting."

"They see to it that we get proper rest and work only for a limited number of hours comfortably, especially during the fasting time. I appreciate the camaraderie and support among the cast and crew, as we all gather to share meals and break our fast together," she shared.

Sana added: "They understand the significance of Ramadan for us and ensure that the atmosphere remains positive and pleasant."

The show features actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana (as Palki), Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.