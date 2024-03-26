Thailand initiates delivery of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar

(MENAFN) Thailand has initiated the delivery of its initial humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, which is currently under military rule, which aims "to meet the need of the displaced people."



In an announcement made on Monday, the Foreign Ministry disclosed that the Thai Red Cross, in collaboration with the Myanmar Red Cross, has facilitated the transfer of 4,000 relief packages in a ceremony held in Mae Sot, Tak province. These packages contain provisions such as rice, dried food, and other essential items, aimed at benefiting approximately 20,000 individuals affected by the situation in Myanmar.



"This handover of humanitarian assistance is a bilateral initiative between Thailand and Myanmar to meet the need of the displaced people in Myanmar. As a close neighbor of Myanmar, Thailand is strongly committed to doing everything that is possible to help the people affected by the conflict in Myanmar without discrimination," the statement mentioned.



The ministry emphasized that this pilot project aligns with the broader objectives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in promoting the Five-Point Consensus. This consensus, endorsed by ASEAN, encompasses key measures such as halting violence in Myanmar, facilitating dialogue among all stakeholders, and providing humanitarian aid. The initiative underscores ASEAN's commitment to addressing the ongoing challenges in Myanmar, where a military junta has held power since February 2021.



"Building on this pilot phase, Thailand would consult closely with relevant partners on ways to further increase humanitarian assistance to support the affected population in Myanmar, especially those living near the Thai - Myanmar border," the statement added.



In February 2021, Myanmar experienced a significant upheaval when the country's military orchestrated a coup d'état, overthrowing the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. This seizure of power marked a departure from Myanmar's path towards democracy and plunged the nation into a profound state of social, political, and economic turmoil.



Following the coup, the military regime initiated harsh and violent crackdowns against perceived opponents, exacerbating the already fragile situation in the country. The coup and subsequent actions by the military elicited widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally, amplifying concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and human rights in Myanmar.

