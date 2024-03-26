SLC releases second edition of "Arabic Coffee" e-booklet

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) March 26, 2024: The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) has released the second edition of the ‘Arabic Coffee’ e-booklet, coinciding with Reading Month, a prominent national event that aims to promote reading culture and enrich intellectual and cultural horizons.



This release marks a significant milestone for the ‘Arabic Coffee’ initiative, through which the SLC seeks to invigorate the presence of the Arabic language within institutional realms, illuminate the significance of its proper usage, and celebrate the intricacies and splendour of the Arabic language.



The "Arabic Coffee" initiative consists of various linguistic topics such as ‘Say and Don’t Say,’ ‘Language Treasures,’ ‘Common Mistakes,’ ‘Linguistic Variation,’ ‘Correct Spelling,’ ‘Eloquent Slang,’ ‘Spelling Rules,’ ‘Language Triplets,’ etc. The name of the initiative holds a special significance, symbolising its deep roots in Arab cultural heritage as a beacon of authenticity.



H.E. Ahmad Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, said: “We are pleased to unveil the second edition of the e-booklet for the ‘Arabic Coffee’ initiative as part of our continuous efforts to embolden our cherished mother tongue, raise awareness about its proper usage, and avoid common linguistic mistakes. Leveraging innovative technology, we aim to showcase the brilliance and eloquence of the Arabic language and enhance its prominent cultural and professional role in social and institutional realms.”



Salem Al Ahmad, Head of the Research and Publications Section at the SLC, and Founder of the Initiative, underscored the core objectives of the ‘Arabic Coffee’ initiative, emphasising its focus on equipping individuals with the necessary linguistic skills to utilise vocabulary correctly, rectify errors, and strengthen the linguistic competence of government employees. “The initiative also aims to highlight the richness, relevance, and civilizational significance of the Arabic language. The SLC will sustain its endeavours to enhance and spread the initiative further, in collaboration with partners and stakeholders,” Al Ahmad said.



“The initiative received positive feedback from both government employees and social media followers, following a survey conducted among various followers. In the second edition, comprising thirty (30) cups, we focused on addressing common language errors found in legal documents,” he added.



The "Arabic Coffee" initiative was initially launched in 2020 as a pioneering concept, reflecting the SLC’s dedication to elevating the status of the Arabic language and emphasising the need to properly master its correct and accurate usage, in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the UAE and its commitment to preserving the Arabic heritage and reinforcing its presence at all levels.





