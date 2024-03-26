Carnegie Mellon Qatar graduating seniors join the alumni network

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide)

Doha, Qatar, 25 March, 2024 –Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) introduced the Class of 2024 to the CMU-Q alumni network at a Ramadan event in Education City.



Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, welcomed the new class to the alumni network: “Class of 2024, in just a few weeks, you will begin the next stage of your career. While this is the end of your undergraduate journey, this is not the end of your connection with Carnegie Mellon. This is a vibrant network, and when you graduate, you will be part of it.”



When the class graduates in May, the CMU-Q alumni network will include more than 1300 young professionals, most of whom live and work in Qatar. Worldwide, there are about 115,000 Carnegie Mellon alumni.









