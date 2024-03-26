Ramadan Reaches Halfway Through: Celebration And Tradition Galore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar reaches the halfway mark of Ramadan, the nation's tourist attractions have become vibrant centres of celebration, offering a diverse range of activities to honour this sacred period.

From the iconic Cultural Village, Katara, to the bustling Souq Waqif, historic Old Doha Port, and the modern Msheireb Downtown Doha, the spirit of Ramadan infuses every corner with spirituality and cultural significance.

A central tradition during Ramadan is the firing of the Iftar cannon, an age-old practice that signifies the end of the fast. This ritual, deeply rooted in Qatari and Muslim culture worldwide, adds to the atmosphere of reverence and anticipation.

Ramadan tents spread across the country draw large crowds of fasting individuals, offering Iftar meals, religious activities, and awareness drives. Philanthropists and donors support Iftar projects, especially in areas with worker accommodations, ensuring that everyone can partake in the communal spirit of Ramadan.

These tents provide spaces for worshippers to gather, share meals, and engage in communal prayers and advocacy activities. For many, particularly those separated from their families, these tents offer a welcome opportunity for social interaction and community bonding.

In industrial areas like Street 23 and Street 38, two Iftar locations are expected to host a staggering 72,000 fasting individuals throughout the holy month.

Meanwhile, just days back, the country celebrated“Garangao,” a beloved tradition marking the halfway point of Ramadan, particularly cherished by young children. Various prominent locations across the country, including the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, Souq Waqif, Old Doha Port, Expo 2023 Doha, Darb Al Saai, Lusail Boulevard, and Msheireb Downtown Doh among others, witnessed thousands of children and youngsters partake in this festivity where they were given goodies and treats such as sweets, nuts, and even toys for completing their 14 days of fasting.

Looking ahead, preparations for Eid ul Fitr, anticipated to be celebrated on April 10, are underway both locally and globally. Muslims worldwide eagerly anticipate this joyous occasion, marked by the Eid prayer, feasting, and exchanging gifts with loved ones.

In Qatar, a bustling hub for shopping and entertainment, malls like City Center Doha, Dar Al Salam, and The Mirqab Mall offer a plethora of Eid outfits and gifts, enhancing the festive spirit.

Adding to the excitement, Visit Qatar has announced the premiere LEGO show in Qatar, featuring millions of bricks crafted into impressive models and scenes. Scheduled from April 10 to 25 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), the event promises unforgettable experiences for LEGO enthusiasts of all ages.

In addition to shopping and entertainment, cultural events like Toy Stories in Concert and The Lion King Live Concert offer enchanting experiences for residents and visitors alike, further enriching Qatar's Ramadan festivities with music, storytelling, and awe-inspiring performances.