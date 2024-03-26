Ministry Of Municipality Launches Contest To Raise Awareness About Waste Disposal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality represented by the General Cleanliness Department has announced the launch of a contest to raise awareness about waste disposal on its Instagram account.

The competition aims at educating people about segregating solid waste and public hygiene law to enhance environmental awareness and encourage waste sorting at source practice.

The Ministry of Municipality represented by the General Cleanliness Department is providing containers to households for disposing of recyclable materials and organic waste separately in Onaiza region to mark the beginning of the second phase of the waste sorting at source programme.

The blue containers are for recyclable materials such as glass, plastic, papers and metals and the grey containers are for food waste and cleaning materials.

People are need to make an active contribution to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030 by implementing its strategy in the field of public hygiene and successfully implementing the integrated programme for sorting waste at source by throwing waste in the designated containers.

It is an integrated national programme based on the idea of separating recyclable materials from other waste in a blue container, in order to develop and modernise public hygiene services to keep pace with the urban renaissance of the country and achieve integrated and sustainable development in accordance with the strategic plan of the Ministry of Municipality in order to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.