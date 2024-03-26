Indulge in the Ultimate Tranquil Beachfront Ramadan Escape at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Elevate your Ramadan experience with an unforgettable getaway along the picturesque shores of the Arabian Gulf at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort. From exceptional culinary delights to a captivating ambiance, every experience is crafted to ensure a truly relaxing and memorable Ramadan getaway.



The Beachfront Ramadan Getaway presents a family half-board package with an array of exclusive inclusions. Indulge in delectable Sohour and sumptuous Iftar for two adults, alongside complimentary meals and accommodation for two children below the age of 6 years, making it an ideal family retreat. As part of this enticing offer, guests will also enjoy a 20% discount on charges for food & beverages and massage treatments, ensuring a stylish celebration of Ramadan.



For young guests aged between 6 to 12 years, meals are available at a special rate of AED 35 net per meal. Furthermore, guests can avail themselves of early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability. This remarkable offer starts at only AED 499, valid until the 8th of April 2024, inclusive of VAT, service charge, tourism fee, and municipality fee. Additionally, a supplement charge of AED 350 per room, per night will apply during the EID holidays.



In addition to the Beachfront Ramadan Getaway package, Tides Restaurant at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort invites guests to the exquisite Ramadan Iftar Buffet for only AED 99 per person. Delight in a wide range of traditional Ramadan dishes and delightful sweets, creating the perfect ambiance for a heartwarming Iftar gathering with your loved ones.



