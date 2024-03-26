"Rainbow Haze 3.0: A Grand Spectacle! Actress Harneet Kour and Prominent Influencers Illuminate 30m Entertainment's Holi Bash, Goes Housefull"

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, India: As the city of Thane embraced the hues of spring, Rainbow Haze 3.0 unfolded as a spectacular celebration of love, colors, and community spirit at the Metro Ground. Hosted by the visionary entrepreneur Pradip Waghmare, this year's edition of Rainbow Haze witnessed an overwhelming response, with tickets selling out well in advance, setting the stage for an unforgettable extravaganza.



In a jubilant display of festivity and camaraderie, Rainbow Haze 3.0 illuminated the skies of Thane, ushering in the spirit of Holi with unparalleled fervor.



The heartbeat of the event resonated through the electrifying performances of some of the industry's finest DJs, including the dynamic quartet of DJ VDJ Ketro, DJ Gracy, DJ Bhavik, and DJ Shiko. Their pulsating rhythms kept the dance floor ablaze with energy, ensuring that the festivities remained in full swing throughout the day.



However, what truly elevated Rainbow Haze 3.0 to new heights were the luminaries who graced the occasion, infusing the event with an extra dose of glamour and excitement. Among the distinguished guests was the radiant Bollywood actress and entrepreneur, Harneet Kour. Known for her upcoming Bollywood venture slated for release in June 2024 and her recent success in the Punjabi film "Udeekan Teriyan," Harneet Kour's presence added a touch of star-studded allure to the festivities. Interacting warmly with attendees, Kaur shared her enthusiasm for the celebrations, further enhancing the electric atmosphere.



Joining the galaxy of stars was the magnetic Irfan Shaukat, acclaimed as the emerging Travel Influencer of 2023, whose charismatic charm resonated with the crowd, leaving a lasting impression on all who crossed his path. The event also saw the esteemed presence of renowned influencers, including the illustrious Neha Sadoiya. Revered as one of Mumbai's favorite food influencers on Instagram, Neha boasts a monthly average reach of 10 million, captivating audiences with her delectable recommendations. Accompanying her was the glamorous Tanu Agarwal, 700+ collaborations solidifying her status as a powerhouse in the influencer sphere.



Adding to the allure was Sneha Naidu, renowned for her captivating food blogging on Instagram and beloved for her engaging YouTube vlogs.



Guiding the festivities with her infectious energy was the effervescent anchor Ingila Gill. With her wealth of experience across India and the Middle East, Gill ensured a seamless flow of entertainment throughout the event.



As the day unfolded, attendees were treated to a mesmerizing showcase of talent, with acclaimed DJs and local artists alike setting the stage ablaze with their captivating performances. The melodic strains of the popular band Asmani resonated through the air, while local talents like Thane's very own Zumba instructor, Shubhu, infused the event with their unique flair, ensuring that every moment was filled with joy and excitement.



Capturing the essence of Rainbow Haze 3.0 was the talented photographer Harry Lodh from The Candid Love Story, whose stunning visuals immortalized the spirit of the festivities for posterity.



Looking towards the future, organizers have already set their sights on Rainbow Haze 4.0, promising an even more spectacular extravaganza for attendees to look forward to. With plans to enlist celebrity DJs and elevate the overall festival experience, Rainbow Haze 4.0 aims to redefine Holi celebrations in Thane and beyond, promising an unforgettable experience for all who partake in its colorful splendor.



Rainbow Haze 3.0 wasn't just a festival; it was a celebration of unity, joy, and the vibrant tapestry of life. As attendees bid farewell to yet another unforgettable edition, their hearts were filled with cherished memories and anticipation for the magic that Rainbow Haze 4.0 is poised to unveil next year.



MENAFN26032024005698012489ID1108020912