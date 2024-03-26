Himel Accelerates Middle East Expansion, Marks 15 Years of Value Engineering Excellence

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) Dubai, UAE - March 26, 2024 - Himel, a globally acclaimed manufacturer and supplier of electric products, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary celebration of international operations under the banner of "15 years of value engineering excellence." With an illustrious presence spanning over 55 countries, Himel has established itself as a frontrunner in delivering value-engineered electric products tailored for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Value engineering lies at the core of Himel's operations, aiming to optimize the cost-to-worth ratio of projects and provide unparalleled value per dollar spent. This approach not only expedites development in emerging economies but also ensures the creation of economically efficient infrastructure without compromising on quality or performance standards.

As part of the anniversary celebrations and to mark the commencement of the "15 years of value engineering excellence" campaign, key global leaders of Himel gathered in Dubai, UAE. The event signified Himel's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Middle East region and underscores its dedication to providing high-quality electrical products to meet the evolving needs of Middle Eastern countries, especially the UAE.

WenJie QI, Overseas Marketing & Service Director at Himel, emphasized the company's customer-centric strategy, stating, "HIMEL's strategy is centred around putting the customer first. We specialize in low-voltage solutions and cater to the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors in the Middle East. By prioritizing customer feedback and adapting to local demands, we ensure that our offerings are tailored to meet their and market needs."

With a strong distribution network, retail presence, and growing eCommerce representation in Middle East Africa, Himel has been facilitating safer electrical infrastructure development across the region. Panel builders, original equipment manufacturers, consultants, contractors, and retailers can rely on Himel's comprehensive range of products to ensure the highest standards of safety and performance.

Koon San ANG, International Sales Leader, outlined Himel's long-term strategic vision, stating, "Our long-term strategic vision encompasses digital transformation, expansion into new territories, localization initiatives, and collaboration with partners to diversify product offerings. By prioritizing customer needs and fostering trust and loyalty, we aim to build mutual success with our ecosystem.”

Himel has been making strides globally attributed to holistic brand communication around electrical safety and value engineering along with multitude of other field and digital marketing initiatives to drive its vision of safe access to electricity for all.

Vibha Thusu, Global Head of Marketing and Communication, shed light on Himel's marketing strategy, emphasizing its omnichannel and purpose-led approach. "Himel Marketing and Communications strategy is grounded in proof points. We are very mindful of local market demands for educating and promoting our offerings and experiences across targeted customer segments," stated Thusu.



The brand has been on an aggressive growth trajectory in the Middle East, expanding its breadth with robust collaborative relationships, distribution and retail network focussed on growing its B2B presence. Unequivocal evidence coming from several awards and recognitions affirms Himel’s presence in centre stage for power distribution and industrial control infrastructure.

Onur Ural, Head of Business Development and Channel Management, highlighted the company's commitment to partner satisfaction. "Our managed channel partner program ensures a loyal experience for partners through tailored support, including training, rebate programs, warranties, and marketing assistance. This unique proposition enhances value for our partners, driving mutual growth and success," stated Ural.





