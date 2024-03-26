Zelensky Holds Joint Iftar With Muslim Community On Ramadan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with the Ukrainian military, who profess Islam, leaders of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, and representatives of the Muslim community and clergy, took part in an iftar – a dinner held during the holy month of Ramadan.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

The event took place on the territory of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea and was a continuation of the tradition of holding an iftar, launched at the state level by the President of Ukraine in 2023.

"Last year we initiated a new tradition – to celebrate the holy Ramadan together. The political leadership of our country, the military command, representatives of the Ukrainian Muslim community, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, and the diplomatic corps – all together. I am very glad that we are here today in the same composition. Unity is always important, especially when life is overshadowed by war and the strikes of evil," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to all those present, to those who fight, work for Ukraine, who help our country and do not obey evil.

"I would like to recognize Muslim warriors – all those who are part of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine defending our country, our freedom. I thank each of our warriors for their bravery. I thank everyone who brings the liberation of our entire land and our Crimea closer," the President emphasized.

Ukrainian Muslim servicemen who are currently defending our country in the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shared the iftar with Volodymyr Zelensky. The President presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, and the Orders "For Courage", III class, to intelligence officers, artillerymen, machine gunners, and servicemen of assault forces who showed courage and selflessness in the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Volodymyr Zelensky also noted all those who find opportunities to take care of our citizens in the occupied territory of Ukraine: children, elderly people who need support.

"I am also grateful to all those who help our country return deported children abducted by Russia and adults to Ukraine. These are thousands of lives. We must save them all. Every leader whose mediation returns our children from deportation and saves adults from Russian repressions deserves global gratitude," the Head of State noted.

The President of Ukraine wished peace and tranquility to those peoples who are deprived of normal life and security due to hostilities: people in Syria, Gaza, Libya, Sudan.

"In Ukraine, we wish everyone who values life real protection. We wish a just peace to all nations whose homes are being destroyed by war. We wish justice to our state of Ukraine and all other nations. May this time of Ramadan support all of us – our people and our country. And may our unity remain firm," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev expressed his gratitude to the President of Ukraine, all those present, as well as to all the warriors who are defending our country with weapons in their hands.

"You are now fulfilling not only your civil but also your religious duty. After all, according to the principles of Islam, war for one's Homeland is a duty for every Muslim," he said.

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people expressed his belief that the punishment for all the evil done will definitely return to those who are guilty of this war. At the same time, Mustafa Dzhemilev thanked all the countries of the world that help to protect the Ukrainian people today.

He wished that the holy month of Ramadan would become another occasion for greater consolidation of the entire Ukrainian people to defeat the enemy.

The iftar was also attended by: Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov and other members of the Mejlis, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, Mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Sheikh Ayder Rustamov, Deputy Mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Ukraine "Ummah" Mamet Mamutov, Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of Türkiye Şeref Malkoç, Secretary General of GUAM Altai Efendiev, Ambassadors of Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Palestine, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Libya, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa to Ukraine, representatives of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, Algeria, Sudan, Qatar, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan accredited in Ukraine, cultural and public figures.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized that thousands of Muslims are fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and this is the third Ramadan since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, which they are spending in the trenches, protecting the future of our country.

"We are very grateful to our warriors who are jointly pushing the enemy out of our land, defending justice and peace. Our prayers are with those who died for a free Ukraine. I ask the Almighty to grant us victory over the occupier as soon as possible. So that we liberate our Homeland and our people as soon as possible and ensure the rule of law for all our fellow citizens from Yalta to Chernihiv, from Luhansk to Uzhhorod," Rustem Umerov emphasized.

Mufti of the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ayder Rustamov recited the iftar prayer, which symbolizes the end of the fast on this day.

The President of Ukraine also visited the exhibition "Qurans that Survived Deportation", which features copies of books published in Crimea and beyond. The oldest edition of the Quran presented was published in the late XIX century. Some of the books were carried by people during the deportation, and later their children returned them to their homeland.

The Head of State also watched the portraits of the military – Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians who profess Islam and come from Crimea – with the stories of their families and motivation to fight for the territorial integrity of Ukraine today.

In addition, the exhibition features portraits of Muslim warriors of various nationalities who are citizens of Ukraine and are fighting at the front, defending our country.

The event was organized by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Religious Administration of Muslims of Crimea together with the Crimean Tatar community of Kyiv.