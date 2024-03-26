               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China's Maritime Power Cause For Action And Alarm


3/26/2024 12:05:19 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The People's Liberation Army Navy is now, and has been for several years, larger than the US Navy with over 370 ships currently in commission. What's more, in a few years, if it continues its current building rate, it will reach around 450 ships, making it larger than the US Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force combined.

However, Western commentators, especially those who don't want to support larger defense and shipbuilding budgets, consistently argue that the navies of the United States and Japan are more technologically advanced and hence more lethal.

This argument, while true, actively ignores the fact that when Chinese maritime and naval sea power is considered in the aggregate, the technical superiority of the navies that would be expected to resist Chinese aggression is likely to be overwhelmed very quickly in any potential conflict.

In October 2023, I published a study that raised alarming questions about the declining conventional deterrent power of America's naval presence.

The study, which sought to create a measurable model of naval presence, found that even when American ships were assigned a higher platform score than their direct Chinese counterparts, for instance a score of 1.0 for an American Burke-class destroyer versus a score of .75 for a PLAN Luyang III warship, the Chinese still came out ahead due to the larger size of their navy, the capacity of their industrial base and their proximity to the battlespace.

Follow my math here.

MENAFN26032024000159011032ID1108020816

