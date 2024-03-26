China's Maritime Power Cause For Action And Alarm

The US Navy presently has 73 Burke-class destroyers with about two-thirds of them assigned to the Pacific fleet, and is building two new ships a year, thus creating an aggregate score of 50. China currently has approximately 50 guided missile destroyers but is laying down six new keels per year at their Jiangnan and Dalian shipyards. At China's current pace, it will have created a force of 80 modern destroyers within the next five years which will combine to create an aggregate score of 60, surpassing the United States.

Additionally, the Chinese shipbuilding base gives it a tremendous industrial advantage and amplifies its score. It can both build and repair ships faster than the United States. If a US ship is damaged in battle, there is not a robust ship repair capacity that could return that ship to the fight and the shipbuilding industrial base cannot rapidly scale to increase new ship construction. A ship damaged in battle will not return to the theater of war in a timely manner.

The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in dry dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard/ Photo: Puget Sound Shipyard / Public Domain / Thiep Van Nguyen II

Finally, China would have another mathematical advantage in that it is fighting in its own backyard. Currently, the areas of competition where China is asserting illegal territorial claims that are at odds with America's friends and allies are within the first island chain, especially around the island nations of the Philippines and Japan, with whom the United States has mutual defense treaties, and Taiwan, with which the United States has a long-standing security relationship.

If a ship is damaged in battle in these waters, it would need to transit to American bases in Guam, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, or the American west coast. Damaged Chinese naval vessels would need to simply pull into a nearby port or one of China's 19 major shipyards.

Some recent voices have argued that the United States should plan to make better use of shipbuilding and ship repair capacity that exists within key American allies such as South Korea and Japan in Asia or even key shipyards in Europe for our ships based there.

This would make economic sense and certainly no one could question the loyalty of key allies who have consistently fought alongside US forces over the past seventy years, but there should be some acknowledgment that most of this industrial capacity lies under the missile threat rings of many Chinese missiles and aircraft.

Perhaps the US should more heavily leverage its recent AUKUS agreement with Australia to expand the repair capacity in that island-continent nation, which is well-placed geographically.