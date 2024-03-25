OIC Welcomes UNSC Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 25 (KUNA) -- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Monday the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolution to ceasefire in Gaza.

The OIC issued a statement in which it expressed that this is an important step towards the International Community holding responsibility to end the countless crimes committed by Israel in the past 6 months.

It is imperative that Israel comply with the resolution and guarantee immediate safe passage of human aid in Gaza, the OIC said.

OIC also renewed the call on the International Community to put a stop to all the war crimes Israel is committing including illegal settling, forced displacement, murdering civilians, and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

The UNSC adopted a resolution on Monday demanding an immediate ceasefire as a step to permanently end the war on Gaza. (end)

