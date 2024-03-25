The Hunt For Penny Cannabis Stocks (TSX: DN.TO) (OTC: DLTNF) (TSX: XLY.TO) (OTCQB: CBWTF)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform covering cannabis stocks reports, on morning momentum for some of the penny stocks.

Following on the tails of a huge rally from well-known leaders like

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) and Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY ) (TSX: TLRY ) last week, retail investors are looking for upside in some of the lower priced stocks.

This follows a similar trend for retail investors in the recent runs in AI stocks

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX: DN ) (OTC: DLTNF) is one of the leaders this morning on the TSX trading at 0.0425, up 0.0175 or 70.00% on volume of over 6 million.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 95,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY ) (OTCQB: CBWTF) is trading at $0.0300, up 0.0100 or 50.0000% on the TSX with volume of over 3 million shares.

Today the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. These filings and additional information regarding Auxly are available for review on SEDAR at All amounts are Canadian dollars except common shares ("Shares") and per Share amounts.

Achieved record net revenues of $101.1 million in 2023, an increase of 7% compared to 2022;

Fourth quarter net revenues of $26.9 million, a $2.2 million increase YoY;

Achieved positive adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.5 million and positive cash flow from operations of $8.2 million in 2023, including generating $7.8 million in cash from operating activities in Q4 2023;

Industry leading margins amongst peers in the adult-use recreational market with Gross Margin on Finished Cannabis Inventory Sold1 of 34% in 2023 and securing 40% in Q4 2023;

SG&A declined by over 17% compared to the previous year, whi the Company continued to enhance and expand its product portfolio;

Exited 2023 as the 5th largest LP in Canada by share of market based on total recreational retail sales, securing 5% of the total market2;

Maintained leadership in national vape sales, securing the #3 LP position in Canada and holding the top four all-in-one SKU positions in Ontario3, with continued recognition and awards for its quality hardware and unique, first-to-market formats;

Successfully expanded its product portfolio in the pre-roll and dried flower categories throughout the year, as the Company continued to win over consumers with its superior strains, innovative formats and product quality, with its Wedding Pie 10x0 pre-rolls becoming the #1 best-selling non-infused pre-roll SKU nationally2;

Subsequent to year end, the Company strengthened its financial position by entering into an agreement to amend and extend the maturity date of Auxly Leamington's credit facility to December 31, 2025;

Subsequent to year end, substantially improved the Company's balance sheet and financial position by securing the support of its strategic partner Imperial Brands plc ("Imperial") through Imperial's election to convert of $123.4 million of its debt, including accrued interest, outstanding under the 4% unsecured convertible debenture of the Company due September 25, 2026 held by Imperial (the "Imperial Debenture") in exchange for 241,316,117 Shares of Auxly, increasing its holdings to 19.8% of Auxly.

