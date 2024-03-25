Updated WTC Rankings: Sri Lanka Get Their First Points After Win Over Bangladesh, India Maintains Top Position

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In their inaugural Test encounter at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka emerged victorious over Bangladesh, propelling them to a significant advancement in the World Test Championship rankings. Their commanding 328-run triumph in the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday solidified their position in the tournament.

Sri Lanka's comprehensive victory showcased their prowess in all aspects of the game, securing them an insurmountable 1-0 lead in the two-match series against the hosts. This historic win marked Sri Lanka's eighth away Test victory over Bangladesh, maintaining their flawless record without a single defeat in the Test format in Bangladesh.

Before this pivotal result, Sri Lanka languished at the bottom of the WTC standings with zero points, while Bangladesh held the fourth position with 12 points, having played two matches and achieving a points percentage of 50.

Following their triumph, Sri Lanka amassed 12 points from three games, elevating them above South Africa (25%) and England (17.50%), tying them with Bangladesh for the sixth spot, as both teams now share 12 points and a point percentage of 33.33.

The outcome of the first Test brought about several alterations in the standings, with the West Indies ascending to the fifth position, boasting the same point percentage as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but with a superior points tally of 16. Meanwhile, Pakistan, with a point percentage of 36.66, advanced to the fourth position with a total of 22 points.

On Day 4, Mominul Haque exhibited resilience throughout the day, offering stern resistance against Sri Lanka's formidable bowling attack. Despite his steadfastness at the crease, wickets continued to fall at the other end, limiting Bangladesh to a total of 182 runs and ultimately resulting in a resounding 328-run defeat in the first Test.

