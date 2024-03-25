3 Houses Gutted In Srinagar Blaze, 2 Firemen Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) Three residential houses were gutted in J&K's Srinagar city on Monday and two firemen were injured while fighting the blaze, officials said.

A massive fire was reported from the Nowpora locality in the evening.

"Fire started from a house and spread to other houses quickly. Fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and started rescue and firefighting operations. During the firefighting, 2 firemen sustained burn injuries. They were immediately shifted to a hospital. Three residential houses have been extensively damaged in this incident," an official said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained.