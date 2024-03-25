‘Modi Ka Parivar Beyond Borders’: PM Modi Bonds With Bhutan King's Family Over Dinner

(MENAFN- IANS) Thimphu, March 25 (IANS) In a rare and special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by the King of Bhutan at his residence for a private dinner where they bonded with each other as a family.

As PM Modi visited the Himalayan kingdom from March 22-23, it was the first time that an Indian leader was hosted at Lingkana Palace -- the residence of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.

In the pictures widely shared on X, PM Modi can be seen seated along with King Wangchuk, Queen Jetsun Pema, and their three children -- Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, Prince Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, and Princess Sonam Yangden, who was born last year.

In one of the pictures capturing PM Modi's warm and affectionate side, he is seen having an interesting conversation with Prince Ugyen, and in another, he is flanked by the two princes.

Born in 2016, Prince Jigme Namgyel, who is standing alongside PM Modi in one of the pictures, is the heir to the Bhutanese throne.

The Palace holds importance as King Wangchuk and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed the birth of their children there in the years 2016, 2020, and 2023.

During his third visit to Bhutan in a decade, PM Modi became the first foreign leader to be accorded Bhutan's highest civilian honour, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

Upon receiving the award from King Wangchuck, PM Modi underlined that it was an honour bestowed on the people of India and a testament to the excellent state of bilateral ties between the two countries.

PM Modi also announced a support of Rs 10,000 crore for the Himalayan nation in the coming five years and said that India stands firmly with Bhutan in its efforts to achieve self-reliance and become a high-income nation.

In another special gesture for PM Modi, both King Wangchuk and PM Tshering Tobgay, came to see the leader off at the airport as he wrapped up the official visit.

Touched by this gesture, PM Modi said he was 'honoured' and thanked the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality, saying that "India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan."