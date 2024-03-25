Union Minister L. Murugan Files Nomination From Nilgiris Lok Sabha Constituency

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 25 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister L. Murugan on Monday filed his nomination for the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu.
He submitted his nomination papers to the Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna.
BJP's Tamil Nadu President K. Annamalai, and several senior party leaders, cadres and supporters, also accompanied him.
Murugan is in a tough three-cornered fight with sitting MP and DMK candidate, A. Raja and AIADMK's D. Lokesh Tamilselvan.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between the BJP and AIADMK cadres outside the Collectorate and police carried out a baton charge to disperse them. Some workers from both sides were injured and admitted to hospital.
