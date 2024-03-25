Axicom And GCI Health Named Best To Work For In EMEA And UK

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-WPP agencies AxiCom and GCI Health have been named the Best Consultancies to Work For in EMEA and the UK respectively, based on a survey of thousands of public relations agency employees across the region, conducted by Provoke Media over the past two months.



AxiCom was our Best Consultancy to Work For in EMEA and also finished in the top five in the UK, where GCI Health took the top spot.



Both firms will be presented with their trophies at our SABRE Awards ceremony , which takes place at The Troxy in London on April 17. Tickets and tables for the dinner are available now, as our tickets for our EMEA Summit, which takes place at London's Ham Yards on the same day.



Building a great workplace culture-diverse and inclusive, flexible enough to accommodate a continuum of home-office preferences, respectful of employees' mental health-has never been more critical than it is today.



At the same time, diversity, equity and inclusion remains a critical issue, and the firms involved in this year's survey provided details of their DEI initiatives as well as their other employee retention strategies.



Full analysis of each winner, including employee feedback and cultural highlights

can be found here along with a complete list of the five finalists in each region.





